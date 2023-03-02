ICYMI: Wednesday night's Jupiter, Venus conjunction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like a couple of dots in the sky but you're seeing an interplanetary dance known as a conjunction.

On Wednesday night, Jupiter and Venus passed within half of a degree of each other. That's about the diameter of a full moon - a near kiss in terms of space.

The two planets were brightly lit being next to the moon.

Go outside and LOOK UP. Conjunction of Jupiter (L) and Venus (R) just 1/2 degree apart. Western sky. Can't miss it! @cbschicago @AdlerPlanet pic.twitter.com/7ayAgvy3Zr — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) March 2, 2023

We'll get another celestial treat next month when the southern hemisphere sees a total solar eclipse.