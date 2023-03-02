ICYMI: Wednesday night's Jupiter, Venus conjunction
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like a couple of dots in the sky but you're seeing an interplanetary dance known as a conjunction.
On Wednesday night, Jupiter and Venus passed within half of a degree of each other. That's about the diameter of a full moon - a near kiss in terms of space.
The two planets were brightly lit being next to the moon.
We'll get another celestial treat next month when the southern hemisphere sees a total solar eclipse.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.