City hosting two-day Juneteenth celebrations at Malcolm X College

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is putting some big plans in motion to celebrate black liberation and equity at this year's official Juneteenth celebration.

City leaders gathered today to share new details on the celebration.

It will be held Friday and Saturday at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

It will include live performances, panel discussions, a resource fair, and a blood drive.

"I'm telling ya'll, it's also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, also known as Jubilee Day. It's a day to celebrate," said Juneteenth Illinois Executive Director Barbara Deer.

They also plan to give out $10,000 in scholarships.