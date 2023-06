Juneteenth flag to be raised at Daley Plaza

Juneteenth flag to be raised at Daley Plaza

Juneteenth flag to be raised at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're taking a live look at Daley Plaza this morning where a new flag will soon be raised.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders will gather this morning to raise the Juneteenth flag.

President Biden officially signed off to make Juneteenth a federal holiday back in 2021.