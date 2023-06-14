Juneteenth Family Festival kicks off this weekend in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab your friends and family and head to the 4th annual Juneteenth Family Festival in Morgan Park this weekend.

This free event will take place on Saturday at 2017 W. 110th Place. Enjoy music, dancing, drumming and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can shop with local vendors selling hand-made goods and grab some food from popular food trucks.

Don't miss the health education, vaccinations, dental exams, mental health resources and health screenings available for free.

CBS Chicago is the proud media sponsor of this event.