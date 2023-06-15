Watch CBS News
Join CBS 2 at the Juneteenth Family Festival at Beverly/Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is getting set for some major celebrations.

The Chicago Loop Alliance hung new flags along State Street in honor of both Pride Month and Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth holiday arrives this coming Monday celebrating the end of slavery. This weekend the nonprofit Juneteenth Illinois will hold a celebration at Malcolm X College, handing out $10,000 in scholarships.

Be sure to join the CBS 2 team this weekend at the Beverly/Morgan Park Juneteenth Family Festival. The free festival honors African American culture and heritage, plus music, dance, and health resources from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CBS 2 is a proud media sponsor and will have a booth set up with giveaways.

