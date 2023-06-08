Watch CBS News
Juneteenth concert at White House to feature Chicago's Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson among headliners for Juneteenth concert at White House
Jennifer Hudson among headliners for Juneteenth concert at White House 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Jennifer Hudson will be among the headliners at a national Juneteenth concert on the White House lawn next Tuesday.

In 2021, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation making Juneteenth the newest federal holiday.

It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The White House says on Juneteenth, Americans can feel the power of the day, learn from our history, celebrate our progress, and engage in the work that continues.

