Juliani Ensemble and Primitive Gallery Chicago to host concert to raise money for Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another group in Chicago is coming together to raise money for Ukrainians.

The Juliani Ensemble and Primitive Gallery Chicago are hosting a chamber music benefit concert Sunday at 3 p.m.

The money will go to the International Rescue Committee which is helping Ukrainians get food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

In-person tickets are $150 while access to the live stream is $75.

Additional information can be found at julianiensemble.org.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 7:33 AM

