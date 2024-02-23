Judge tosses Chicago referendum on tax hike on sales of million-dollar homes to fight homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago judge has apparently tossed out the controversial Bring Chicago Home referendum, which would restructure the real estate transfer tax to bring in funds to support homelessness issues in the city.

The measure was to appear on the March 19 Illinois Primary Election ballot in Chicago. It is not clear whether the measure will be removed from the ballot, but if it is not, the votes will not be counted.

The measure would have given the City Council authority restructured the real estate transfer tax – with the tax on homes valued at more than $1 million going up, and the tax on some other homes going down.

The real estate transfer tax is a one-time tax paid when an estate changes ownership.

Specifically, the Bring Chicago Home proposal would create a tiered system for the real estate transfer tax for property sales in Chicago:

The transfer tax for properties valued at less than $1 million would drop from 0.75% to 0.60%.

Properties sold for between $1 million and $1.5 million would pay a 2% transfer tax, nearly triple the current rate.

Properties sold for $1.5 million or more would pay a 3% transfer tax, four times the current rate.

The proposal was a key initiative of Mayor Brandon Johnson's progressive agenda. The mayor has said the ordinance would lower the real estate transfer tax for 95% of homeowners, while increasing the tax on more expensive buildings, creating approximately $100 million in annual revenue for efforts to combat homelessness.

"We know that homelessness is up since 2019, and that Black Chicagoans account for 69% of our city's unhoused population, and one in four Black students in the Chicago Public Schools, unfortunately, will experience homelessness at least once during their lives. Bring Chicago Home is an important measure that I believe will help rectify this wrong," Mayor Johnson said in November. "My administration will continue our mission to support Chicago's unhoused, and I will remain resolute in my belief that housing is truly a human right."

Real estate groups sued to block the referendum. A judge ruled Friday afternoon to keep it off the ballot.

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless said they believe the decision will be appealed.