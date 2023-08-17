Man sentenced to 180 days in jail, charged with vandalizing Lake in the Hills bakery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge sentenced a man to 180 days in jail for vandalizing a bakery in Lake in the Hills on the day a drag show was scheduled to be held there last year.

According to the Daily Herald, the sentence follows a guilty plea by Joseph Collins Alsip who admitted to the hate crime in July of 2022.

Uprising Bakery and Cafe said it decided to close in March after being attacked and harassed for its support of the LGBTQ+ community.