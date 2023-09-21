Judge orders Chicago State University to provide documents at center of Nigerian presidential dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A U.S. magistrate judge in Chicago has ordered Chicago State to provide academic documents at the center of a political dispute over the presidential election in Nigeria.

Attorneys for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu then filed an emergency order to appeal the decision by Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert.

Rival Abubakar claims fraud

Tinubu's political rival, Atiku Abubakar, claims that documents showing that Tinubu graduated from Chicago State in 1979 are not authentic, and that is grounds to nullify Tinubu's election victory earlier this year.

The university says it can confirm the president graduated from CSU. However, it cannot authenticate the diploma because it is a ceremonial document that is not part of a student's official academic file.

Abubakar finished second behind Tinubu in February's vote and has challenged the result in Nigeria's courts ever since. This legal skirmish in Chicago is part of that challenge, placing CSU at the center of an international political dispute.

Legal fight in Nigeria

Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president, and the People's Democratic Party challenged the results with the country's Presidential Election Petition Court. That challenge was rejected, and Abubakar is appealing that ruling to the country's Supreme Court.

Abubakar claims that Tinubu submitted a forged Chicago State diploma to the country's election commission before the vote, which should disqualify him.

Gilbert acknowledged a tight time frame considering the legal challenges happening in Nigeria and ordered CSU to submit relevant documents this week.

Tinubu's attorneys are moving to delay this, questioning Gilbert's authority as a magistrate judge to issue a final ruling. In an emergency petition filed Thursday, Tinubu's attorneys want Gilbert's decision to be reviewed by a U.S. District Judge.

What documents are at issue?

In his petition Atiku Abubakar wants:

An example of a CSU diploma issued in 1979.

Tinubu's diploma issued in 1979

Any example of a CSU diploma that "contains the same font, seal, signatures and wording" as Tinubu's diploma issued in June 1979.

CSU documents certified and produced by Jamar Orr, an associate general counsel at CSU at the time.



Abubakar also wants his lawyers to depose CSU officials about the authenticity of Tinumbu's academic documents.

They also want CSU officials to explain a letter from university Registrar Caleb Westberg confirming Tinumbu's graduation.

CBS 2 reached out to Chicago State for a comment. In a previous statement, the university said: