Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation is an inspiration to many Chicago area youngsters

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS Chicago/CBS News) -- With Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson having been confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, she is inspiring young girls everywhere.

It was with emotion and awareness of the deep historical significance of the moment that Judge Jackson marked her confirmation to the Supreme Court, alongside President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Friday.

"I—I am the dream and the hope of the slave," Jackson told an applauding crowd. "So, as I take on this new role, I strongly believe that this is a moment in which all Americans can take great pride. We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Some Chicago area students watched the ceremony, and expressed their pride and hope for the future.

"I just want to say congratulations to Ketanji Brown Jackson – I know she will be fair and bring justice, and I want to be like her when I grow up," said Joyelle Hobbs, 7, of a Girl Scout Daisy troop in Shorewood.

Some of the other scouts in that predominantly Black troop are also expressing their joy in seeing a Supreme Court justice and Vice President who look like them.

Jackson was confirmed 53-47 on Thursday, with three Republicans joining Democrats. She will be not sworn in immediately, since Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to finish out the remainder of the Supreme Court term this summer before he retires.

Friday's ceremony gave the White House the opportunity to publicly celebrate the moment before she takes her seat on the bench in the fall. Mr. Biden, Jackson and Harris all reveled in what Jackson's confirmation represents. The president embraced the opportunity to select a justice who reflected the country, noting that she would be an example for others: "Look, it's a powerful thing when people can see themselves in others."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot traveled to Washington for the celebration Friday. She tweeted a photo outside the White House.

Thrilled to be heading into the White House to celebrate the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson! pic.twitter.com/ZMOH9H1H4l — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 8, 2022

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also attended, and posed for a photo with attorney generals Letitia James of New York and Aaron Ford of Nevada.