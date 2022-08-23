Judge allows Oakbrook Terrace to reactivate Red Light cameras ordered shut off by IDOT

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A DuPage County judge has given the city of Oakbrook Terrace the green light to temporarily reactivate their red light cameras, three months after the Illinois Department of Transportation ordered them shut off.

IDOT announced in May that it had revoked its permit for the red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrace, because despite repeated requests, the city did not submit a post-installation analysis on the effectiveness of the camera in improving safety at the intersection – as per IDOT policy. Oakbrook Terrace was ordered to deactivate its camera system, and black plastic bags were placed over the cameras.

In June, the city filed a lawsuit accusing IDOT of overstepping its authority by ordering the cameras turned off.

On Monday, a DuPage County judge authorized Oakbrook Terrace to reactivate the cameras until the lawsuit is resolved.

Those cameras remained sheathed in plastic bags Tuesday morning, but they likely won't be there for long.

In a statement, Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Paul Esposito said "the safety of the city's residents and traveling public is our number one priority," and the judge's ruling allowing them to turn the red light cameras back on "is a significant step toward achieving that goal."

The order to turn off the cameras was not related to former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Anthony Ragucci's indictment on federal corruption charges, accusing him of taking thousands of dollars in payoffs from a SafeSpeed sales representative in exchange for allowing red-light cameras in the suburban city.

Ragucci pleaded guilty in May, and faces up to about five years in prison under his plea deal.

SafeSpeed has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged in connection with the case. The company has said any bribes offered by former employees or representatives were made without the company's knowledge.