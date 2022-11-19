Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge acquits Ruben Roman of weapons charges tied to police shooting that killed Adam Toledo

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was acquitted on gun charges tied to the shooting by a Chicago Police officer that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year.

Cook County Criminal Court Judge Charles Burns decided prosecutors could not prove Ruben Roman, then 21, shot at a passing car in Little Village moments before officers found him and Adam – or that Roman held the gun found next to Adam's body.

Early on the morning of Monday, March 29, 2021, police chased the two and then shot and killed Adam.

adam-toledo.jpg

Adam was shot and killed by a police officer after a foot chase in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue – a split-second after he dropped a gun behind a fence.

In body cam video of the incident, Roman was seen being pushed to the ground and arrested by officers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 9:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.