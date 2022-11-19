Judge acquits Ruben Roman of weapons charges tied to police shooting that killed Adam Toledo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was acquitted on gun charges tied to the shooting by a Chicago Police officer that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year.

Cook County Criminal Court Judge Charles Burns decided prosecutors could not prove Ruben Roman, then 21, shot at a passing car in Little Village moments before officers found him and Adam – or that Roman held the gun found next to Adam's body.

Early on the morning of Monday, March 29, 2021, police chased the two and then shot and killed Adam.

Adam was shot and killed by a police officer after a foot chase in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue – a split-second after he dropped a gun behind a fence.

In body cam video of the incident, Roman was seen being pushed to the ground and arrested by officers.