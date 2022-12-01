Watch CBS News
Local News

Justice Joy Cunningham replaces Anne Burke on Illinois Supreme Court

/ CBS Chicago

Joy Cunningham will replace Anne Burke on Illinois Supreme Court
Joy Cunningham will replace Anne Burke on Illinois Supreme Court 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A new Illinois Supreme Court Justice will be sworn in Thursday to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Anne Burke.

Justice Joy Cunningham will be the second black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.

She began her career in 1982 as an Assistant Attorney General in the office of the Illinois Attorney General.

Chief Justice Anne Burke wrapped up her service on the Illinois Supreme Court Wednesday.

Burke has served on the state's highest court for more than 16 years.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 7:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.