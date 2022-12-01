Justice Joy Cunningham replaces Anne Burke on Illinois Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Illinois Supreme Court Justice will be sworn in Thursday to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Anne Burke.

Justice Joy Cunningham will be the second black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.

She began her career in 1982 as an Assistant Attorney General in the office of the Illinois Attorney General.

Chief Justice Anne Burke wrapped up her service on the Illinois Supreme Court Wednesday.

Burke has served on the state's highest court for more than 16 years.