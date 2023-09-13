After CBS 2 Investigators breaks story on groping charges, ex-state inspector pleads guilty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's been a major twist in a story the CBS 2 Investigators broke.

The former State of Illinois inspector accused of groping several women pleaded guilty today to federal charges.

You may remember he was fired after CBS 2's reports revealed him, on camera, grabbing the owner of a doggy daycare center.

That woman spoke to CBS 2's Tara Molina following the hearing.

Leah Bindig has been waiting for this day since the summer of 2020 when she first told her story on CBS 2 saying it was a long time coming.

But she would do it all again to hold this man accountable.

"The system has got to change. And this is just one step forward to that changing."

More than three years after first speaking out about being inappropriately touched by the man inspecting her business. A groping was caught on her surveillance cameras.

The long path towards justice cleared for Leah Bindig.

"The end goal is to get justice for myself and everyone else out there to make sure this never ever, ever happens again."

With that man, former State of Illinois Department of Agriculture inspector Jose Guillen pleaded guilty to four counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of obstruction of justice.

"We've reached roadblock after roadblock after roadblock until today."

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey broke the story and continued doggedly following the case with several other women, business owners like Leah, coming forward with similar complaints of sexual abuse during their inspections.

In 2022, Guillen was arrested on the charges he's now pleaded guilty to.

According to the charges, during a deposition, Guillen denied groping five women without their consent while inspecting their businesses.

In Leah's case, Guillen is accused of lying about grabbing her buttocks during an inspection of her business.

Guillen claimed in a deposition it was an accident, and he was simply trying to keep his balance, quote:

"I have two left feet so obviously I, I'm a little clumsy, so, yes…I was keeping my balance to make sure I didn't fall."

But federal prosecutors said Guillen knew he'd touched her on purpose, and he had grabbed and groped his victims "…for purposes of his own sexual gratification."

Guillen admitted to lying in court while pleading guilty.

"Now we need to get to sentencing."

The charges do not name Leah Bindig or the four other victims behind his indictment, but she said she doesn't have to be named to know speaking up and standing up got her to the federal courthouse today.

"If just one person gets justice in this case, that sets a precedent for every single occurrence afterward, and any person who is not Jose Guillen, that's in an inspector role? You better pay attention and you better watch out," Bindig said.

Guillen's sentencing is set for January 17th.

The obstruction of justice charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Then up to one year in prison for each count of deprivation of civil rights.

CBS 2 reached out to Guillen's attorney and he declined comment.

"I felt frustrated because I didn't feel he was sincere, but I felt very emotional when they were listing off the offenses of what he had done and where he had touched me," Bindig said. "I feel like we are now on the path of getting justice served."

Guillen Indictment by Alex Ortiz on Scribd