Michael Jordan selling majority share of Charlotte Hornets

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After 13 years as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan is selling his majority share of the team.

Jordan paid $275 million for his majority share of the team in 2010. The sale price wasn't announced but published reports list it as $3 billion.

The six-time NBA champ will keep a minority stake in the team. In related news, Jordan's "flu game" shoes from game five of the NBA finals just sold at auction for $1.3 million.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 11:28 AM

