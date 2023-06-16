Michael Jordan selling majority share of Charlotte Hornets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After 13 years as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan is selling his majority share of the team.
Jordan paid $275 million for his majority share of the team in 2010. The sale price wasn't announced but published reports list it as $3 billion.
The six-time NBA champ will keep a minority stake in the team. In related news, Jordan's "flu game" shoes from game five of the NBA finals just sold at auction for $1.3 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.