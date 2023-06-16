Michael Jordan selling majority share of Charlotte Hornets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After 13 years as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan is selling his majority share of the team.

Jordan paid $275 million for his majority share of the team in 2010. The sale price wasn't announced but published reports list it as $3 billion.

The six-time NBA champ will keep a minority stake in the team. In related news, Jordan's "flu game" shoes from game five of the NBA finals just sold at auction for $1.3 million.

#BREAKING: Michael Jordan is selling the Charlotte Hornets Posted by CBS Sports on Friday, June 16, 2023