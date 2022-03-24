Jonathan Toews wonders what's next after recent trades, but loves the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks took the ice Wednesday night for the first time since the trade deadline.

With Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel, and Ryan Carpenter all shipped out, longtime 'Hawks like Jonathan Toews have to wonder what's next for them.

"I would say it makes me question as much as like, for the longest time, I've never, ever – the thought never entered my mind to leave Chicago. In this case, you can't help but picture yourself and what it would be like to play for another team, and just what that experience would bring," Toews said. "But again, Chicago is my home. I love the Blackhawks; love the organization. It's been my family for a long time, and you know, I'm not putting the cart before the horse or getting myself in any way."

Toews, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has spent his whole NHL career with the Blackhawks. He was, of course, on all three Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks teams of the 2010s – in 2010, 2013, and 2015.