Jonathan Toews sits out Blackhawks practice with what is believed to be flu

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks are dealing with a bit of a health concern with one of their stars.

For the fourth straight day Wednesday, Jonathan Toews was not practicing.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Toews could be back Thursday before Friday's game at Arizona. But right now, they are holding Toews out because they believe he has the flu - and they don't want it to spread.

"That's what we're thinking – we just keep him away from the team just in case, because that's supposed to be the bug this year. We haven't got it too bad yet, but I know some teams have," Richardson said, "and not to bring the COVID word back up, but I think there was a basketball game canceled in the NCAA the other day, so I hope that doesn't trickle back in."

The Blackhawks play the Arizona Coyotes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.