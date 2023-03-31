Jonathan Toews expected to return to play for Blackhawks

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Blackhawks may have lost seven straight, but they'll get a boost when they host the New Jersey Devils Saturday night.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek had more on the return of Jonathan Toews.

The Blackhawks captain has missed 27 games over more than two months due to symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome. But the good news is Toews is ready to make his return, although admits expectations should be tempered.

Toews has been on and off the ice with the team recently, including for morning skate on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks only have three home games left of the season, likely a factor in why Toews wants to play, knowing these could be the last he'll play as a Blackhawk in Chicago.

Toews said not to expect much from his play, but he's going to go out there and have some fun.