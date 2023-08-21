7-time Purple Heart recipient gets new best friend thanks to Joliet's K9s for Veterans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A seven-time Purple Heart veteran met his new best friend Monday.

A Joliet organization called K9s for Veterans matched the veteran with his new companion.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there for their first meeting.

Purple Heart veteran Jim Reichert only took a few minutes to start planning evenings with his new best friend.

Sierra is Riechert's new emotional support animal.

"You're a cutie. I hope you learn to listen."

Reichert is a seven-time Purple Heart veteran. He served 11 years in the United States Marine Corps. He was shot 11 times during his service in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970 and ended up on disability retirement.

If you ask Reichert about it, you'll get a nonchalant response:

"So what. Who cares? I'm here. I've lived through it. I've had 108 surgeries due to gunshot wounds, and Agent Orange cut off of me 38 times," Reichert said.

In the last year, he was diagnosed with Agent Orange Bladder Cancer. He was widowed three years ago after his wife Dorothy died from COVID complications.

They were married for 50 years.

"This woman, the finest woman I ever met. She gave me two sons. When I took this off the mantle this morning, I choked up. When I got in the truck, I was tearing, and I told her, 'Dorothy, we're going for a ride,'" Reichert said.

K9s for Veterans introduced Riechert and Sierra for the first time Monday. His previous service dog passed away in July.

"He asked me if there's anyway we could help him out. I got our trainers on it immediately. We went out, and found a lab that we thought would be a perfect fit for him," said K9s for Veterans founder Mike Tellerino.

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy is good friends with Reichert.

"What they do is amazing. I mean, they take and rescue a dog, and the dog helps rescue the veteran. So I mean, what a win-win combination," D'Arcy said.

Not only will Sierra head home with Riechert, but she'll also do individual training with the K9s for Veterans.

The organization said it would take a few classes for the dog to be trained, but they're excited to match her with her new owner.

