Woman arrested for abusing infant, driving drunk in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was arrested after allegedly injuring her 5-month-old son and then drove drunk Thursday evening.

Joliet police said around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a report for possible child abuse, in the 100 block of North Center.

Arriving officers learned the woman, Taylor Harmon, 25, was seen by a resident throwing the infant into a carrier before violently shaking it – causing the child's head to hit the carrier multiple times.

A neighbor attempted to intervene, but Harmon grew angry and demanded they leave before she drove away in a vehicle with the infant.

Officers checked the area and located the GMC Yukon that Harmon was driving and conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking to her, they noticed she exhibited signs of possible alcohol impairment. They also learned she also consumed cannabis earlier that day, police said.

Harmon completed a field sobriety test and was placed into custody without incident. Her vehicle was also towed from the scene.

The infant was observed with visible injuries to the head and back and placed into protective custody. They were then taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by Joliet Fire Department and placed in the care of the Department of Child and Family Services.