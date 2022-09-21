Joliet PD: 25 people identified for PPP fraud, some applying for the money while in jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There have been documented PPP fraud before, but police in Joliet are now taking on criminals who found an interesting way to defraud the government getting tens of thousands of dollars in federal loans.

On Wednesday, Joliet police identified 25 people who they said tried to get pandemic assistance meant for businesses. Authorities said some of the fraudsters were in jail when they applied, then bonded out days after getting the loan.

So far, 15 have been arrested.

September 21, 2022 - Press Conference Posted by Joliet Police Department on Wednesday, September 21, 2022