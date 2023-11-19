Resident at Chicago suburban nursing home charged with beating fellow resident to death over washing machine

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A resident at a nursing home in Joliet was arrested and charged with beating another resident to death Friday night.

William Paschall, 71, of Joliet, was arrested and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, located at 1314 Rowell Avenue, for a report of a battery that had occurred on the sixth floor of the building.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive 61-year-old man in a laundry room. Facility staff were providing medical assistance to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Initial reports say Paschall attacked the victim while in the laundry room after becoming angry about the victim's use of the washing machine. A staff member attempted to intervene.

Police said Paschall punched the victim in the head multiple times and used the victim's walker in the attack - causing the victim to fall to the floor.

Facility staff rendered medical assistance, performed life-saving measures to the victim, and called 911. The victim was pronounced dead at the Will County Coroner's Office.

Paschall was arrested and taken to the Joliet Police Department.

Identification of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.