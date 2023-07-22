Joliet now home to country's biggest EV factory, Lion Electric
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois leaders celebrating a big grand opening in southwest suburban Joliet on Friday.
Lion Electric opened its new 900-thousand-square-foot manufacturing plant for electric school buses and trucks.
It's the largest factory in the country and will produce about 20,000 electric vehicles a year, employing hundreds of workers.
It's also the first new vehicle assembly plant to open in the Chicago area since 1965.
