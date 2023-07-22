Joliet now home to country's biggest EV factory, Lion Electric

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois leaders celebrating a big grand opening in southwest suburban Joliet on Friday.

Lion Electric opened its new 900-thousand-square-foot manufacturing plant for electric school buses and trucks.

It's the largest factory in the country and will produce about 20,000 electric vehicles a year, employing hundreds of workers.

It's also the first new vehicle assembly plant to open in the Chicago area since 1965.



We're keeping our foot on the accelerator as we move to a clean energy future, Illinois!



The largest EV manufacturing plant in the US for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, Lion Electric's new facility is driving us toward a green economy. And we're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/Ovb8bTo99G — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 21, 2023