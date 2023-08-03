Joliet cuts ribbon on first city-owned EV charging station

Joliet's first city-owned charging station goes live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Joliet has its own electric vehicle charging station.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new station Thursday at the city's parking garage at 110 N. Ottawa St.

Joliet is planning to build a network of similar city-owned charging stations, and is trying to get $7 million in federal grants to pay for it.

By September, officials say they will have eight city-owned charting ports in downtown Joliet.