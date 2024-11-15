Watch CBS News
Local News

Join CBS News Chicago in ringing bells for the Salvation Army red kettles

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Join CBS News Chicago in ringing bells for the Salvation Army red kettles
Join CBS News Chicago in ringing bells for the Salvation Army red kettles 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third year in a row CBS News Chicago is ringing the bell for Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off just a week ago. The money raised goes to help people year-round through food pantries, rent, utility assistance, and children's programs.

Stop by the CBS News Chicago studio, at the corner of Dearborn and Washington streets, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You can also make a virtual donation

cbs-2-chicago-vrk-2024.png
Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.