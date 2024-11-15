Join CBS News Chicago in ringing bells for the Salvation Army red kettles
CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third year in a row CBS News Chicago is ringing the bell for Salvation Army.
The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off just a week ago. The money raised goes to help people year-round through food pantries, rent, utility assistance, and children's programs.
Stop by the CBS News Chicago studio, at the corner of Dearborn and Washington streets, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
You can also make a virtual donation.