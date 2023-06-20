Johnsonville recalls 'Beddar with Cheddar' sausages due to black plastic strands

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (CBS) -- The Johnsonville sausage company has pulled more than 42,000 pounds of its "Beddar with Cheddar" sausages.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the ready-to-eat pork links may be contaminated with thin, black strands of plastic.

So far, there are no reports of illness or injury – and the Food Safety & Inspection Service says the strands are unlikely to be dangerous of someone does eat them.

But Johnsonville issued a recall nonetheless out of concern for safety. The total amount involved in the recall is small in scope – about 4,808 cases, or 42,062 pounds, Johnsonville said.

The affected smoked sausage links were shipped to 10 retailer warehouses in eight states – of which Illinois is not one. The eight states are Nebraska, North Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Johnsonville

The product under recall is only product that has a "best by" date of 7/11/2023, followed by the figure "C35" on the back of the package along the zipper closure – and an "EST 34224" printed on the front side of the package in the lower right corner.

Johnsonville

Customers who do have the affected products should throw them out or take them back to the store.