Johnson, Vallas pick up more endorsements 2 weeks before Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks until Chicago voters pick a new mayor and both candidates have received big endorsements.

Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush threw his support behind Paul Vallas on Tuesday. The endorsement came after Vallas joined the longtime congressman in an anti-violence walk in Bronzeville.

Meanwhile, Brandon Johnson won over the support of dozens of Chicago area pastors. They met with the mayoral candidate at the Greater Harvest Baptist Church in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Next Tuesday, CBS 2 Chicago, along with our partners, the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, the National Association of Black Journalists Chicago and WVON will host a forum with Johnson and Vallas.

It's scheduled for March 28 at 6 p.m. You can also stream it on all of our platforms as well as on TV.