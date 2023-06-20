Historic John's Pizzeria closing after 66 years of business

CHICAGO (CBS) -- John's Pizzeria in Bucktown will be closing its doors for good.

Since 1957, this pizza joint has been serving customers and catering to the community. But sadly, all things must come to an end.

The original owner's son, Larry Imburgia, announced that the restaurant lost its lease. He also posted, he loved "hosting all your birthdays, graduations, and celebrations over the decades."

Customers can still order a pie through June 30. After that, the 66-year-old business is going to come to a close.