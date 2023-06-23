John Trautschold, longtime CBS 2 broadcast engineer and facilities supervisor, dies at 70

CHICAGO (CBS) -- John Trautschold, a broadcast engineer who spent 30 years with CBS 2 and developed the technological plan that supports the station today, has died.

Trautschold passed away on Tuesday, two years after he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident. He was 70 years old.

Trautschold was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Traustchold first worked as an engineer at WITI-TV 6 in Milwaukee before joining CBS 2 – arriving at our old broadcast center at 630 N. McClurg Ct. in 1983.

John Trautschold

As a broadcast engineer, Trautschold made crucial contributions at CBS both the local and national level – ranging from a single camera at an event to the Olympics, recalled CBS 2 Vice President of Broadcast Operations & Engineering Tom Schnecke.

"John was a key contributor at the national level in establishing how we operate our local television stations today," Schnecke wrote. "His focus was always on building a path to the future for those who would follow."

As facilities supervisor for CBS 2, Trautschold designed and maintained the equipment that brought us on the air in our current building at 22 W. Washington St. at Block 37 – which has been CBS 2's home since September 2008. He also supervised the relocation of the station.

"Every cable, studio BSP panel and rack were developed with his wisdom and passion," Schnecke wrote to CBS 2's staff this week. "And while we've added a few pieces over the last ten years, the next time you plug into anything or press a button, John likely determined how that particular system was initially designed."

Traustchold was also the vice president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1220 – representing about 70 staffers including technical directors, photographers, editors, and audio operators. As the shop steward for CBS 2, Trautschold was highly respected by all.

In addition to his expertise in broadcast engineering, Trautschold was an aviator who flew light aircraft for more than 40 years. Over the years, he flew his Cherokee 180 from the Midwest to the East Coast, and also west all the way to Arizona.

After retiring from CBS 2 in 2013, Trautschold took on the mission of building a Velocity XL aircraft.

Trautschold moved to Payson, Arizona in 2015, two years after retiring from CBS 2.

(l-r) John and Kathy Trautschold, with fellow former CBS 2 staffers Howard Matthews, Mimi Kaye, and Ann Lachat, out to lunch in Arizona in 2019. John Trautschold

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy, sons Chris and Brian, and grandchildren.