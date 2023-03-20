John Primer, Carey Bell, Snooky Pryor, Fenton Robinson among Blues Hall of Fame inductees

Blues legend John Primer is among four Chicago artists being inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame this year.

Primer was shredding at Rosa's Lounge in the Logan Square neighborhood just a few months ago. He came to Chicago at just 18 years old in 1963, getting his start playing at the old Maxwell Street.

He then went on to play guitar with blues legends Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Buddy Guy, just to name a few. He's still at it, leading The Real Deal Blues Band.

Other 2023 inductees include Carey Bell and Snooky Pryor, both known for their Chicago-style harmonica blues; Fenton Robinson, with his famous Chicago blues guitar licks; Junior Kimbrough; Esther Phillips; and Josh White.

The induction ceremony will be held in Memphis in May.