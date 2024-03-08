Watch CBS News
Illinois man charged with firing gun at U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois man was arrested by the FBI on Friday, accused of firing two shots into the air outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Banuelos, 39, of Summit, has been charged with felony counts of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, willfully and knowingly carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds, and discharging a firearm on Capitol grounds. He also faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

john-banuelos-2.jpg
John Banuelos, of Summit, Illinois, is charged with firing a gun during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal prosecutors said Banuelos attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, and later joined the mob of rioters outside the Capitol. As the mob grew hostile, he kicked a metal barricade, and made "finger gun" gestures at police officers. He later pushed against officers in an attempt to get past the police blockade, and raised his jacket to reveal a gun in his waistband.

According to the feds, Banuelos was then caught on video as he climbed a scaffolding for the inaugural stage at the Capitol, waved to the crowd, pulled out his gun and fired two shots in the air, then put the gun back in his waistband and climbed back down.

john-banuelos-firing-gun.jpg
Federal authorities say CCTV video footage shows John Banuelos, of Summit, Illinois, scaling a scaffolding outside the U.S. Capitol and firing two shots in the air during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. Attorney's Office

The FBI arrested Banuelos on Friday, and he made his initial court appearance at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. His next court date was not immediately available.

Banuelos is one of more than 40 people from Illinois who have been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol rioter John Banuelos firing a gun into the air during the January 6th insurrection by Vishal P. Singh on YouTube

On Thursday, the FBI arrested 34-year-old Lance Michael Ligocki, of Oakwood, for attacking officers with a flagpole attached to a "Trump" flag during the riot.

March 8, 2024

