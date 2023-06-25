Watch CBS News
Joffrey Ballet hosting free performance in Millennium Park

Joffrey Ballet hosting free dance class, performance in Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Today you'll have a chance to see a one-of-a-kind performance.

The Joffrey Ballet is hosting its first-ever Joffrey For All celebration.

Everyone is invited to picnic in the park and watch a spectacular free performance.

It all starts today at 5:30 p.m. with a free dance class before the show at 4:45 p.m.

Seating is also available in the Pritzker Pavilion.

