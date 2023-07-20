Joffrey Ballet offers 'Dancing with Parkinson's' class

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Joffery Ballet is home to some of the greatest dancers in the world, but a new program wants to make sure everyone gets to experience the joy of dancing.

"Dancing with Parkinson's" is a new five-week class in partnership with Northwestern Medicine. Instructors like Carly Liegel help students explore a variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap, and more.

Experts say staying active can help patients with Parkinson's improve their physical and mental health, while enjoying the benefit of community.

Liegel said for some of her students, dancing feels like home.

"People are coming here for their love of dance and to learn something new," she said. "It doesn't matter what age you are or what your abilities are. It's a safe space to come how you are and express what you need."

Liegel said the participants spend the first part of the class seated in chairs and halfway through, they'll have an opportunity to stand.

"For them, it's more than just being able to move throughout the day. It's about finding artistry no matter your restraints," she said.

If the program goes well, they hope to offer it again in the fall and spring.