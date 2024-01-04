Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral services Thursday for former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Funerals services for former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer
Funerals services for former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DePaul community and basketball fans will gather to say goodbye to former coach Joey Meyer.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Saint Vincent DePaul Church, located at 1010 W. Webster Ave.

Meyer was head coach from 1984 to 1997 - succeeding his father, Ray Meyer.

He took the Blue Demons to seven NCAA tournaments in that time - including back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

Joey Meyer died last Friday in Hinsdale surrounded by family, according to DePaul. He was 74.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 9:52 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.