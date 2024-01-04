Funeral services Thursday for former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer

Funerals services for former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DePaul community and basketball fans will gather to say goodbye to former coach Joey Meyer.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Saint Vincent DePaul Church, located at 1010 W. Webster Ave.

Meyer was head coach from 1984 to 1997 - succeeding his father, Ray Meyer.

He took the Blue Demons to seven NCAA tournaments in that time - including back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

Joey Meyer died last Friday in Hinsdale surrounded by family, according to DePaul. He was 74.