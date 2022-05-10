CBS 2's Joe Donlon takes to the mound before Wednesday's Chicago White Sox game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When CBS 2's Joe Donlon got the call to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday's White Sox game, he needed a little practice.

So he headed to Daley Plaza with CBS 2's Jim Williams. Colleague Tom Schnecke broke out the tape measure.

"Sixty right here. Yes sir. We need another six inches."

That's right, 60 feet, six inches, the distance between the pitcher's mound and home plate. Southpaw Joe Donlon was ready to go.

Though Williams said he reminded no one of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, he said he was functional as Joe prepared for his first pitch before Wednesday's Sox game.

He'd done it before, four years ago, but like any pitcher, he still needed to warm up. Safely.

"Last thing the boss said was 'don't break anything. That includes your teeth, Jim," Williams said.

Donlon decided to simulate the pitcher's mound, so he moved to the base of the Picasso sculpture.

"It just you an idea how deceiving it when you get on that mound. You're a lot higher off the ground than you think," Donlon said.

In short order, Joe Donlon found his groove.

"There it is. Nice. That was good."

Williams asked whether the practice helped. "I can't imagine doing this without that."

Yes, that was @JimWilliamsCBS2 helping @JoeDonlonTV warm up in Daley Plaza before he throws out the first pitch for the @whitesox Wednesday! Perfect weather for catch, don’t you think!? @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SV18lF8hZz — Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) May 9, 2022