Joe Donlon, Phil Keoghan talk 'Tough As Nails' and go through paces of a CFD recruit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You probably know Phil Keoghan as the host of the long-running and award-winning show, "The Amazing Race," on CBS.

On Wednesday night, you saw Keoghan's new show – "Tough As Nails." It celebrates people who have critical – and tough – jobs.

Keoghan was in Chicago last week. It was one of two cities he visited to promote "Tough As Nails" – the other was Pittsburgh.

He talked with CBS 2's Joe Donlon about highlighting those workers who get their hands dirty to keep the country running – and more. This is an excerpt from their conversation:

Donlon: "You only picked a few cities to promote 'Tough As Nails,' and you picked Chicago. Why?" Keoghan: "I'm a huge Chicago fan. I love it here. There's a grittiness to Chicago, and a toughness – you can feel it on the streets. Everybody I've met from Chicago has an edge to them – in a good way. There's no B.S."

Donlon: "I heard you say the other night your grandfather was the inspiration for 'Tough As Nails?'" Keoghan: "I spent a lot of time with my grandfather when I was a kid - school holidays - and I got to work alongside him at his workshop. He was a mechanic - an arrow mechanic in World War II – and then a gunsmith, and just really just good at fixing stuff. "There's some people that are really smart, and really well educated, but maybe didn't get that education from a building or an institution - but maybe got it from doing real-life jobs. And that was my grandfather. So 'Tough As Nails' is about honoring people like him." Donlon: "We've been told we have to go to college, but in a way, it's okay to admit you don't have to go to college. And there are plenty of trades - critical trades - that keep this country moving and alive." Keoghan: "Education is power. It changes lives. Just because someone hasn't gotten a degree doesn't make them any less important to society. My grandfather got pulled out of school because he needed to go and work to support the family. So yes, if you have the opportunity to get an education in whatever form it is – take it, grab it, be smart, and apply it to whatever you want to do and whatever your passion is. "I am not saying don't go to college. I'm saying, there are lots of really good jobs for young men and women who are sometimes not being offered those jobs, because they are being told that the way to success, the way to a better life is with a degree. And that is definitely one path. But it's not the only path."

More of Donlon and Keoghan's conversation is in the video above – including Keoghan's thoughts about a near-death experience at the age of 19 and how it changed his outlook.

But that conversation was only part of what Donlon joined Keoghan in doing.

To welcome Keoghan to Chicago, we enlisted the Chicago Fire Department;'s Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy to put both Keoghan and Donlon through the paces of an incoming recruit.

The crew at the Chicago Fire Training Academy outfitted them both in all their equipment. With the bunker gear, air tank, and hoses over each shoulder, they were carrying 150 pounds.

The drill was to climb five flights of stairs, navigate the top of the building, and then head down the other side – and with more trips up and down after practicing how to respond to "reports" of survivors on nearby floors.

"We got to the bottom and my legs were screaming," Donlon wrote on Facebook. "That's when Phil said, 'AGAIN!' So up we went again. After that, Phil asked how many times the recruits had to do this. 'Three,' was the answer. So off we went again."

I wanted to share one bit that didn't make the final edit. Phil has hosted TV shows in 130 countries. So after traveling the world, what's his favorite place? He defaulted to his home country of New Zealand. But added this: "Places are defined by the people. You could be in the most beautiful place in the world and if you're not there with someone you can really share the experience with, it can be the loneliest experience in the whole world. I love to immerse myself with the people I'm with. The surrounding is sort of secondary."

"Tough As Nails" airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS 2.