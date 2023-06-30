CBS 2's Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent report from Highland Park Friday at 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Next Tuesday marks one year since the mass shooting in Highland Park killed seven people and left dozens injured.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent are live in Highland Park Friday night, with a look at how the city hopes to pave a path forward this year.

We've spoken to so many people here. One person told CBS 2, this tragedy has made this community, and the people who live here, stronger.

And the resiliency in Highland Park is helping them all heal, as we near the one-year remembrance of that tragedy.

"We are Highland Park, it's about people coming together. To support each other, to reflect on the past, and also be together as we continue to move forward," said Highland Park resident Ghida Neukirch.

This Tuesday will begin with a memorial and moment of silence for the seven victims outside City Hall at 10:00 a.m.

"After that memorial, we are, as a community, walking to reclaim the parade route. It felt to me that we needed a way to take our grief and move forward in a way that will give us, and our children in particular, the chance to experience the Fourth of July again in the future," said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

After the walk, there will be a picnic. And in the evening, a concert by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band is followed by a drone light show.

Over the past few weeks, we've spoken to so many victims, their families, and first responders who were there that day.

They'll share the lessons they learned, and how they're using that to now help other communities, in a special edition of the CBS 2 News at 6:00.

Visit https://t.co/q55NuOA4N4 to read more about events planned for July 4, 2023, register for events which require pre-registration for ticketed entry, learn about the City's security plan, request accessibility accommodations, and more. Questions? Email cityhp@cityhpil.com. pic.twitter.com/E3Op3D3bwN — Highland Park, IL (@CityHPIL) May 27, 2023