Jin Wong joins White Sox as assistant general manager

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox on Thursday announced that they have named Jin Wong as their new assistant general manager – reporting to senior vice president and general manager Chris Getz.

Wong spent 24 seasons – from 2000 through 2023 – with the Kansas City Royals organization, including two as vice president and assistant general manager under executive vice president and general manager J.J. Piccollo, the White Sox noted.

The Sox said Wong had a crucial role in building the Royals' back-to-back American League-winning teams in 2014 and 2015. The Royals also won the World Series in 2015.

Wong will oversee contract negotiations, salary arbitration, budgeting and payroll management, and compliance with Major League Baseball rules and regulations – including the collective bargaining agreement, the Sox said.

Getz was promoted to vice president and general manager of the White Sox in 2023. First hired by the Sox in 2016, Getz is also a former member of the Kansas City Royals organization.