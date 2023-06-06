Watch CBS News
CBS 2's Jim Williams hosts Mercy Home's Leader Council luncheon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an uplifting and inspiring Tuesday afternoon in the South Loop, with a celebration for the young people at the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls who are graduating from various schools. 

They were center stage at the annual Leader Council luncheon, which raises money for educational opportunities for Mercy Home's kids.

The home has been around for 136 years, serving children in crisis.

"We thank all of you. And it's not an exaggeration to say you are saving lives."

CBS 2's Jim Williams served as the emcee for Tuesday's luncheon and he's been on the Mercy Home board for 33 years. CBS 2 was well represented at one of the tables.

