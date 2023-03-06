First Lady Jill Biden Visiting Valparaiso Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday, First Lady Jill Biden is spending time in Northwest Indiana.
She's traveling with the Deputy Secretaries of Energy and Labor to highlight learning programs that give students a pathway to jobs.
Jill Biden will speak to students and staff at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. As a longtime community college educator herself, the First Lady often called community colleges "the best career training in America."
