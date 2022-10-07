Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."

Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime. When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."

Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate, Chheda, 20, was dead.

According to a police affidavit, Sha admitted to the killing and said he used his own knife to stab Chheda, who was sitting in a chair in their room, CBS 4 in Indianapolis reported. Sha was covered in blood on his body, according to the affidavit.

Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt gave prosecutors three more days to formally file murder charges against Sha, who is being held without bond. She set another court hearing for Oct. 13.

Chedda of Indianapolis was a senior studying data science. Now, never to graduate.

The two shared a room at McCutcheon Hall on the first floor, Wiete said. Chedda was stabbed multiple times, according to the autopsy report issued early Wednesday afternoon from the Tippecanoe County coroner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sha, 22, is a junior from Korea studying cybersecurity.