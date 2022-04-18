Jewish couple hosts Easter dinner for medical patients, families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was an unusual Easter dinner on Chicago's Near West Side. The hosts -- a Jewish couple -- made the day spacial for dozens of people who need extra TLC.

Adam Helman and his wife Rachel started prepping meals early Sunday.

Adam is the executive director of Guest House on West Polk Street. It offers temporary housing to patients and families as they undergo medical treatment.

The Helmans cooked and served the meals themselves, delivering boxes of food to guests' apartments and later hosting a meal for others in the center's communitiy room