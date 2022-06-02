Jewel-Osco asking employees to start wearing masks on the job again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With most of the Chicago area still at the CDC's high risk level for COVID-19, all Jewel-Osco employees are now being asked to mask up again while on the job.

A mask mandate had been lifted by the grocery store chain a while back, but employees now are strongly encouraged to cover their mouths and noses at work.

"Due to current high Covid transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requesting that associates wear a mask," a Jewel-Osco spokesperson said in an email.

Jewel-Osco operates 138 stores in Illinois, the vast majority of them in the Chicago area, including 37 in the city.