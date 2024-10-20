Jet skier killed in accident on Fox River northwest of Chicago

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators Sunday night were looking into a deadly jet ski accident on the Fox River in McHenry County.

At 1:54 p.m., the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was called for a water rescue near Burtons Bridge over the river on Route 176—just outside Island Lake. An overturned jet ski had been spotted in the middle of the river, and one person had been reported missing.

A little over an hour later, crews found the missing jet skier's body.

A second jet skier, traveling in tandem on a different jet ski, was not hurt.

There was no word late Sunday about how the jet ski overturned, or the identity of the person who died.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating, since the accident happened on the Fox River.