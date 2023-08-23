Watch CBS News
Jesús "Chuy" García calling on Biden Administration for additional support for working migrants in Illinois

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Chicago continues to see an influx of migrants, federal and state leaders are demanding more support.

Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García and other state officials are calling on the Biden administration to expand parole and work permits for new and long-term immigrant workers.

They're also asking for additional support to address the needs of new migrants in Chicago and Illinois.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

