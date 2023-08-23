Jesús "Chuy" García calling on Biden Administration for additional support for working migrants in Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Chicago continues to see an influx of migrants, federal and state leaders are demanding more support.
Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García and other state officials are calling on the Biden administration to expand parole and work permits for new and long-term immigrant workers.
They're also asking for additional support to address the needs of new migrants in Chicago and Illinois.
