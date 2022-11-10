'He's going to be in D.C. a lot less': How Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia plans a Chicago mayoral run while in D.C.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- 110 days.

That's how long U.S. Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (4th-D) has to go full steam ahead on his mayoral campaign in Chicago.

Less than four months to convince Chicago he's the person for the job, while he's supposed to be working a full time gig in Washington D.C.

CBS 2's Lauren victory asks how can the congressman be in two places at once? CBS 2 wanted to ask Representative Garcia how he plans to handle intense campaigning here with bills to be voted on 700 miles away.

But Congressman Garcia took no questions on Thursday at his official announcement that he's joining the Chicago mayoral race.

Garcia made no mention of his mayoral aspirations during his election night speech. But, at what was supposed to be his congressional victory party, his Chicago campaign was blatantly underway.

Volunteers were openly collecting petitions to get Garcia's name on the city ballot in February and passing out pins with his moustache. What's circulating now is how Garcia can run his Chicago race from Washington D.C.?

"He has to just be here as much as possible," said Suzanne Chod, North Central College political science professor.

"I imagine he's going to be in D.C. a lot less than he would otherwise," added Brian Gaines, a political science professor at the University of Illinois.

CBS 2 tapped political science professors Brian Gaines and Suzanne Chod for some perspective.

"The calendar for his current job is actually really good for him to be able to do two things at once," said Chod, who counts 12 legislative days left on the 2022 congressional schedule.

She estimates about two and a half weeks worth of work next year before Chicago voters head to the polls.

"So the timing works really well for this, because on days he has to vote or days he's supposed to be doing committee work, it's only 30 days."

Out of the 100-plus left to campaign in Illinois, would voters even care if Representative Garcia appears to shirk his federal duties to shake hands locally?

Historically? Not really, according to Gaines, who points to when sitting congressman Harold Washington ran for mayor.

"So it's an '83 campaign. They pointed out, with not very much time in Congress, he didn't have a very good voting record. He missed a lot of votes and he won anyway," Gaines said.

CBS 2 scoured Congress.gov to see how active Garcia usually is. CBS 2 found 23 bills he introduced in the past two years, with only one of those that actually passed the House.

It was for Ukraine debt relief.

"Whatever rate at which he was able to push things through is not a reflection of him, as much as it's a reflection of the institution," Chod said.

A big question that remains is if Congressman Garcia does miss some votes in Washington D.C. to campaign for City Hall, could that make or break a change in national policy? Professor Gaines said probably not, because Garcia is a House Democrat and the U.S. House looks like it will lean Republican.