Jesús 'Chuy' García expected to endorse Brandon Johnson

CHICAGO (CBS)-- - U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is expected to announce his endorsement for Brandon Johnson, a source told CBS 2.

He is expected to speak at a press event at 9 a.m.

The former mayoral candidate is among a growing list of endorsements for Johnson. Over the weekend, Johnson was backed by Bishop Larry Trotter and the Illinois Nurses Association.

SEIU Local 1 has also endorsed Johnson.

On Sunday, opponent Paul Vallas also picked up key endorsements.

The runoff election is set for April 4.