Watch CBS News
Local News

Jesús 'Chuy' García expected to endorse Brandon Johnson

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- - U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is expected to announce his endorsement for Brandon Johnson, a source told CBS 2. 

He is expected to speak at a press event at 9 a.m.

The former mayoral candidate is among a growing list of endorsements for Johnson. Over the weekend, Johnson was backed by Bishop Larry Trotter and the Illinois Nurses Association.

SEIU Local 1 has also endorsed Johnson.  

On Sunday, opponent Paul Vallas also picked up key endorsements.  

The runoff election is set for April 4.  

First published on March 17, 2023 / 7:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.