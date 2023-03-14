Jessica Gutiérrez, Ruth Cruz face off in runoff in Northwest Side's 30th Ward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago will decide who will lead the city once again on April 4 - the day of the runoff election.

We will know for sure on Wednesday how many wards will be involved in aldermanic races, but it is expected to be more than a dozen.

That includes the 30th Ward on the Northwest Side. Sitting Ald. Ariel Reboyras did not seek another term, so two challengers will face off.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke Tuesday with the finalists – Jessica Gutiérrez and Ruth Cruz.

Gutiérrez said the ward needs someone who will represent and unify the ward – which she described as having been "chopped up" so that it includes parts of several communities.

"I have deeply-rooted commitment to my community. I was born and raised on the Northwest Side of Chicago – and I think now more than ever, with all the changes that we're seeing in City Council; with all the changes that we're seeing in Chicago after COVID, we need someone who's going to be bold," she said.

Gutiérrez said public safety and responsiveness to constituent services are paramount issues.

Cruz agreed the number one issue is public safety – and called for addressing crime while also bringing youth programs to the community and keeping them engaged.

"First and foremost, I'm a mother, and I want to make sure that not only my children, but all of our children grow up in a safe community, and also receive quality education," she said. "More importantly, I also want to build and independent ward office that is transparent and puts people first."

