Former Sec. of State Jesse White gives out turkeys and hams to Chicago families
CHICAGO (CBS) --Thousands of families will have a warm holiday meal, thanks to former Secretary of State Jesse White.
Ten thousand turkeys and hams were packed in boxes, and unloaded Friday morning at the Jesse White Community Center and Field house.
It's the 57th year the former secretary of state has coordinated the food drive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.