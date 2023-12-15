Watch CBS News
Former Sec. of State Jesse White gives out turkeys and hams to Chicago families

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --Thousands of families will have a warm holiday meal, thanks to former Secretary of State Jesse White.

Ten thousand turkeys and hams were packed in boxes, and unloaded Friday morning at the Jesse White Community Center and Field house.

It's the 57th year the former secretary of state has coordinated the food drive.

December 15, 2023

